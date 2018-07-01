VnExpress International
Vietnam hands over six wanted people to Chinese authorities

By Binh Minh   July 1, 2018 | 03:06 pm GMT+7

The six Chinese nationals, accused of online scams, are residents of China’s Hubei province.

Police in Quang Ninh work with six Chinese nationals for alleged online scams.

Police in the northern province of Quang Ninh announced on Saturday that they have handed over to Chinese authorities six alleged criminals.

According to the police report, the six people, Li Hong Lin, 28, Zheng Jing,32, Yang Xiao Ming, 27, Zhang Chuan, 27, Luo Jie Jie, 26, and Yang Zhao, 26, were wanted by the Chinese police for carrying out online scams. All are residents of China’s Hubei Province.

While arresting them, Quang Ninh police confiscated 36 cellphones, 200 fake IDs, 24 credit card swiping machines, and a few credit cards with Chinese letters.

In April this year, Vietnam police had nabbed two Chinese criminals wanted by Interpol since 2007 in Khanh Hoa Province, central Vietnam.

The number of Chinese tourists visiting Vietnam skyrocketed 37 percent to 2.15 million in the first five months this year, official figures say.

