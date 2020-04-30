Vietnam goes six days straight with no new Covid-19 cases

The nation recorded a relapse case Thursday, "Patient 92", who is a 21-year-old Vietnamese student from France after he was discharged from Ho Chi Minh City's Cu Chi field hospital but later tested positive for the novel coronavirus 15 days after discharge.

The man is the fourth relapse case in HCMC, taking the country's total number of relapses to 12.

Saigon authorities had isolated the 1A-1B apartment building on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, District 1 where the relapsed patient resides. The building has been blocked off for disinfection, and 36 households or more than 90 residents have been isolated and had samples taken for Covid-19 testing.

Vietnam discharged "Patient 268", a resident of Dong Van District General Hospital in Ha Giang Province, earlier Thursday after the 16-year-old Hmong girl tested negative for the virus four times. But she will have to self-quarantine at home for another 14 days as per regulation. The northern mountainous province is now free of Covid-19.

Of the 270 confirmed cases recorded so far, 52 remain active while 218 others have been discharged.

Around 35,000 people are in quarantine and medically monitored across the country, with 316 in hospitals, 6,700 at quarantine facilities and the rest at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, claiming over 228,600 lives.