Vietnam goes second morning with no new Covid-19 case

A doctor in protective clothes is about to step in an ambulance car at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi's Dong Anh District, March 30, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

The national tally, as such, is kept at 241 since the evening of Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Monday morning marks the second morning in a row that the nation has had no new cases of Covid-19, after several were reported every morning for almost a month.

On Sunday evening, a 20-year-old Vietnamese student returning from the U.K. took the country’s total count to 241.

Of the 241 Covid-19 patients in Vietnam, 91 have been discharged.

Many of the 150 active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from abroad, mostly from Europe and the U.S., and more than 60 people are related to the two major Covid-19 hotspots in the country – the Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi with at least 43 cases and Buddha Bar & Grill in Ho Chi Minh City 18 cases.

The country entered a 15-day nationwide social distancing campaign on April 1, not allowing gatherings of more than two people and asking people not to leave their homes to contain the spread of the pandemic. The step was taken citing a crucial two-week period in the nation’s Covid-19 fight.

The government also suspended all inbound international flights and halted road transport services until April 15 to limit travel in the country of 94 million people.

The global death toll caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has reached more than 69,300 people as it spread to 208 countries and territories.