Vietnam goes one week without new Covid-19 cases

A doctor in HCMC is disinfected before taking samples for Covid-19 testing from workers at a industrial park, April 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Among the active patients, three have tested negative once and eight twice.

Starting Wednesday midnight, Hanoi and HCMC, in a "lower risk" classification now, have been allowed to end their 22-day social distancing campaign that began April 1.

With a couple of districts still having active Covid-19 patients, Hanoi will have more restrictions in place than Ho Chi Minh City.

HCMC is allowed to open shops, street businesses and non-essential services, but the city has decided that the suspension of taxis, ride-hailing services, tourism vehicles and passenger buses will continue.

Both cities will have to abide by the Prime Minister’s Directive 15 that allows more relaxed restrictions than Directive 16, which guided the nationwide social distancing campaign.

Directive 15, issued March 27, asks localities across the country to stop social events, gatherings of over 20 people in a place and gatherings of 10 people or more outside workplaces, schools and hospitals. A minimum distance of two meters should be maintained between people in public places.

Directive 16 does not allow gatherings of more than two people and asks people to stay at home, stepping outside only for emergencies, buying food and medicine, and working in factories, production facilities and businesses that involve trade in "essential" goods and services.

Nationwide, several districts in Hanoi, Ha Giang Province that shares the border with China and Bac Ninh Province in the north are deemed as "high risk" and must follow Directive 16.

For now, Vietnam will continue to suspend receiving foreign visitors.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reached 210 countries and territories, and more than 183,800 deaths have been reported.