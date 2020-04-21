VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam goes fifth straight day with no new Covid-19 infection

By Le Nga   April 21, 2020 | 06:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnam goes fifth straight day with no new Covid-19 infection
Medical staff collect samples from employees of the Linh Trung Export Processing Zone in HCMC for Covid-19 testing, April 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The Health Ministry confirmed no new Covid-19 case Tuesday evening, keeping Vietnam’s count at 268, with active infections down to 52 after 216 discharges.

Of the active patients, 12 have tested negative once and eight twice. As of this morning, the number of Covid-19 suspects had dropped by 166 against a day before to 405.

People are suspects if they have symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath, and have come from outbreak areas or have had direct contact with returnees from stricken areas.

Hanoi has gone six days without a new infection, while HCMC has done so for 17 days. Vietnam's latest patient, a girl from Ha Giang Province which borders China where her three brothers work as freelancers, was conrfirmed on Thursday morning.

The capital city is still treating 30 patients and the southern metropolis, two.

The Covid-19 pandemic has it 210 countries and territories, and its global death toll is reported at above 171,300.

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam asks recovered Covid-19 patients to stay on at hospitals

Vietnam asks recovered Covid-19 patients to stay on at hospitals

Vietnam starts fifth day without new Covid-19 case, one patient relapses

Vietnam starts fifth day without new Covid-19 case, one patient relapses

Vietnam allows entry for 340 South Korean employees

Vietnam allows entry for 340 South Korean employees

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19 cases Vietnam Covid-19 patients
 
Read more
Vietnam releases data on Internet access quality

Vietnam releases data on Internet access quality

Chinese loan sharks caught charging monthly interest of 90 percent

Chinese loan sharks caught charging monthly interest of 90 percent

Meteor shower to ignite Vietnamese sky

Meteor shower to ignite Vietnamese sky

Man failed for 11 years for bombing provincial tax office

Man failed for 11 years for bombing provincial tax office

HCMC discharges one more Covid-19 patient

HCMC discharges one more Covid-19 patient

Illegal sand miners make hay as Covid-19 keeps people at home

Illegal sand miners make hay as Covid-19 keeps people at home

Philippines sends home 143 citizens stranded in Vietnam

Philippines sends home 143 citizens stranded in Vietnam

Vietnam develops coronavirus contact tracing app

Vietnam develops coronavirus contact tracing app

 
go to top