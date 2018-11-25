VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam give emotional shout out to injured teammate during Cambodia win

By Duc Dong, Ngoc Thanh   November 25, 2018 | 08:35 am GMT+7

Vietnamese players make a wonderful gesture to Nguyen Van Toan, who caught up with an injury and could miss the rest of the AFF.

Vietnam give emotional shout out to injured teammate during Cambodia win

After Vietnam scored the opener in 39th minute of Cambodia match on Saturday night, team captain Que Ngoc Hai brought the number 9 jersey of striker Nguyen Van Toan out and the team held it up high in front of the fans and cameras as a tribute for Toan.

Vietnam give emotional shout out to injured teammate during Cambodia win - 1

Toan was previously injured in the training before Cambodia match, and could miss the rest of the ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF) 2018.

Vietnam give emotional shout out to injured teammate during Cambodia win - 2

On the bench, Toan could not hide his tears for the love on the field. Toan played a key role in Vietnam's unprecedented history at the Asian Games last August in Indonesia, where Vietnam entered the semifinals for the first time in history and ended up in fourth place.

Vietnam give emotional shout out to injured teammate during Cambodia win - 3

Nguyen Van Toan only played one game so far in AFF Cup 2018 against Myanmar. He got the ball into Myanmar’s net but the goal was canceled as it was ruled offside. The referee decision has been controversial, objected by fans and some commentators.

Vietnam give emotional shout out to injured teammate during Cambodia win - 4

After the game, key striker Nguyen Cong Phuong carried Toan out of the stadium on his back.

Vietnam give emotional shout out to injured teammate during Cambodia win - 5

Striker and striker

Vietnam give emotional shout out to injured teammate during Cambodia win - 6

In front of cameras and thousands of fans encouraging and rooting for him, Toan was a little bit shy and covered his face.

Vietnam secured the top spot of group A after 3-0 victory against Cambodia. The first semifinal game will take place on December 2. Vietnam will have a week off before semifinal round kicks off.

Related News:

AFF Cup

Two Vietnamese football stars named in AFF Championship Best XI

Two Vietnamese football stars named in AFF Championship Best XI

AFF highlights: Vietnam defeat Cambodia to advance to AFF semifinals

AFF highlights: Vietnam defeat Cambodia to advance to AFF semifinals

Fans in thrall as Vietnam qualifies for AFF Cup semifinals

Fans in thrall as Vietnam qualifies for AFF Cup semifinals

See more
Tags: football Vietnam tribute AFF Cup Cambodia Nguyen Van Toan
 
Read more
Drunk men assault flight attendant at Vietnam airport over selfie refusal

Drunk men assault flight attendant at Vietnam airport over selfie refusal

Storm Usagi devolves into tropical depression after making landfall in Vung Tau

Storm Usagi devolves into tropical depression after making landfall in Vung Tau

Heavy rains, strong winds lash Vung Tau as storm Usagi approaches

Heavy rains, strong winds lash Vung Tau as storm Usagi approaches

Fans in thrall as Vietnam qualifies for AFF Cup semifinals

Fans in thrall as Vietnam qualifies for AFF Cup semifinals

South Korean tourist detained for robbing taxi driver in central Vietnam

South Korean tourist detained for robbing taxi driver in central Vietnam

Football fans parade as Vietnam meet Cambodia on home ground

Football fans parade as Vietnam meet Cambodia on home ground

Vietnam secure top group spot at AFF after 3-0 win over Cambodia Live

Vietnam secure top group spot at AFF after 3-0 win over Cambodia

 
go to top