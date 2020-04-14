VnExpress International
Vietnam gifts Russia 150,000 masks to aid Covid-19 fight

By Vu Anh   April 14, 2020 | 12:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung (R) symbolically gifts face masks to the Russian Ambassador in Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov in Hanoi, April 13, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Vietnam Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnam has gifted Russia 150,000 antibacterial masks to assist the nation’s ongoing Covid-19 fight, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said Monday.

Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung made a symbolic handover of the made-in-Vietnam masks Monday afternoon.

Dung said Vietnam wishes to spend a part of its resources to help Russia and its citizens to fight Covid-19, as well as to thank the Russian government for caring for the Vietnamese community in Russia amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Vietnam is also willing to cooperate and share experiences with Russia to fight and contain the disease, which is all the more meaningful as the two countries commemorate the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations this year, he said.

The Russian ambassador to Vietnam, Konstantin Vnukov, thanked the Vietnamese government and its citizens for their help, saying it signified the traditional and friendly relationship between Vietnam and Russia. He also expressed high regard for Vietnam's response to the Covid-19 fight. He said he hopes countries would succeed in fighting the disease together.

Russia has confirmed over 18,300 Covid-19 infections and 148 deaths so far.

Vietnam has confirmed 265 cases and discharged 146, and several of the 119 active cases have tested negative at least once.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed close to 120,000 lives as it affected 210 countries and territories.

