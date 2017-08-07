VnExpress International
Vietnam floods kill 26, cause damage estimated at $41 mln

By Reuters/Mi Nguyen    August 7, 2017 | 12:38 pm GMT+7

Floods leave trails of ruins in the northern province Yen Bai. Photo by VnExpress 

Floods in northern Vietnam have killed 26 people and washed away hundreds of homes over the past week, causing damage estimated at more than VND940 billion ($41 million), the government's disaster agency said on Monday.

Fifteen people were still missing and the search had been hampered by damage to roads from floods and landslides, the agency said in a report.

Flooding has crippled four provinces, damaging water systems and farms, where rice and fruit are grown, it added, with about 200 homes destroyed and 400 more affected.

"We are fixing roads, water systems and other infrastructure to make sure people can resettle," the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said in the report.

