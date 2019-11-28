VnExpress International
Vietnam finishes third in regional army rifle tournament

By Dang Khoa   November 28, 2019 | 10:56 am GMT+7
Heads of delegations from 10 ASEAN nations at the 29th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM 29) in Indonesia, November 2019. Photo by Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnamese troops took third place at the 29th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM 29) that wrapped up in Bandung City in Indonesia Wednesday.

The Vietnamese delegation, 33 officers and soldiers from the Vietnam People’s Army, won nine gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals in the submachine gun, machine gun and shotgun categories.

Thailand took first place and Indonesia finished second.

This year's event, held November 14-27, had the participation of 330 soldiers and officers from 10 ASEAN member countries.

The 20th ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM-20) and the ninth ASEAN Army Sergeant Majors Annual Meeting (ASMAM-9) were organized within the framework of the event.

The Armies Rifle Meet is an annual rifle, pistol and machine gun competition between Southeast Asian army forces that made its debut in Malaysia in 1991.

The Royal Brunei Land Force will host the 30th AARM in 2020.

