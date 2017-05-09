VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam fines Chinese-invested company $12,000 for discharging toxic wastewater

By Minh Cuong   May 9, 2017 | 10:43 pm GMT+7

The five-star entertainment firm was caught spewing toxic waste into the source of a northern river.

Authorities in the northern province of Quang Ninh have fined a Chinese-invested company for discharging pollutants into the source of the Ka Long River.

Loi Lai International Entertainment JSC was fined after test results showed high levels of pollutants in its wastewater. Samples collected by authorities on April 24 found concentrations of ammonium and coliform 2.06 times and 28 times above the permitted levels, respectively.

vietnam-fines-chinese-invested-company-12-000-for-discharging-toxic-wastewater

One of the company's wastewater outlets on the river. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Viet.

Along with a fine of VND280 million ($12,000), the company has been instructed to improve its wastewater treatment to meet environmental standards.

Loi Lai International Entertainment JSC is the first FDI company in Quang Ninh's Mong Cai City to be 100 percent Chinese invested. The company operates five-star hotels and large-scale entertainment services in Vietnam. It currently has nearly 800 employees, including foreigners, in the country.

Vietnam reported 50 illegal discharges of toxic waste in 2016, 60 percent of which were foreign-invested firms, according to official data.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam environment water pollution Quang Ninh
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top