Vietnam fines Chinese-invested company $12,000 for discharging toxic wastewater

Authorities in the northern province of Quang Ninh have fined a Chinese-invested company for discharging pollutants into the source of the Ka Long River.

Loi Lai International Entertainment JSC was fined after test results showed high levels of pollutants in its wastewater. Samples collected by authorities on April 24 found concentrations of ammonium and coliform 2.06 times and 28 times above the permitted levels, respectively.

One of the company's wastewater outlets on the river. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Viet.

Along with a fine of VND280 million ($12,000), the company has been instructed to improve its wastewater treatment to meet environmental standards.

Loi Lai International Entertainment JSC is the first FDI company in Quang Ninh's Mong Cai City to be 100 percent Chinese invested. The company operates five-star hotels and large-scale entertainment services in Vietnam. It currently has nearly 800 employees, including foreigners, in the country.

Vietnam reported 50 illegal discharges of toxic waste in 2016, 60 percent of which were foreign-invested firms, according to official data.