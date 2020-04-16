VnExpress International
Vietnam fines 18 foreigners for social distancing violations

By Hoang Phong    April 16, 2020 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
A South Korean man wears face mask while walking in Nha Trang, January 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc.

Khanh Hoa authorities fined 18 foreigners VND7.5 million ($319) each on Wednesday for gathering to drink beer amid the nationwide social distancing campaign.

The group of foreigners live in the beach town of Nha Trang and they congregated to drink beer at their homes late at night, violating the 15-day (April 1-15) social distancing campaign launched by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The campaign urged people to stay home unless absolutely necessary and banned public gatherings of more than two.

During the 15-day social distancing campaign, authorities in Khanh Hoa issued 1,200 warnings and fined 21 people over VND143 million in total for gathering in crowds and failing to wear face masks.

Khanh Hoa Province is one of 12 localities including Hanoi, HCMC and Da Nang where the social distancing campaign has been extended until April 22.

Vietnam’s infection tally rose to 268 Thursday morning, with 97 active cases and 171 discharged from hospitals.

The global Covid-19 death toll has risen to 134,300 as the disease has spread to 210 countries and territories.

