Vietnam featured in Trump’s thank-you video for Asia tour

By Staff reporters   November 15, 2017 | 01:46 pm GMT+7

The continent in the eyes of U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

An image of a Vietnamese woman riding a bicycle wearing a conical hat is the opening scene of the White House’s highlights video for Trump’s 11-day visit to Asia.

The 45-second clip, which the U.S. president posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday, features the most memorable moments of his "tremendously successful" tour through Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Vietnam appears briefly with images of a police officer standing in front of the iconic Hanoi Opera House and locals lining the streets to greet the U.S. president.

vietnam-featured-in-trumps-thank-you-video-for-asia-tour

A screenshot of Trump's tweet on his Twitter acount @realDonaldTrump

Trump captioned the celebratory video with “THANK YOU ASIA! #USA” placed next to an American flag.

