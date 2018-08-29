VnExpress International
Vietnam fans in tears as Asiad dream run ends

By Staff reporters   August 29, 2018 | 05:52 pm GMT+7

Millions of fans cried their hearts out after Vietnam lost 1-3 to South Korea in their first ever Asian Games semifinal match.

Heavy rain can't stop fans from cheering up Olympic soccer team
 
 

Fans watch the game under the rain on Nguyen Hue Street in Saigon. Photo by Huu Khoa

Many football fans in Hue in central Vietnam screamed in joy as a wonderful free kick saw Tran Minh Vuong achieve the distinction of scoring in his very first Asian Games match. Photo by Vo Thanh

Football fans in Hanoi celebrate the first goal of Vietnamese national team. Photo by Giang Huy

Fans react to Vietnams goal as they watch the game under the rain in Saigon. Photo by Huu Khoa

In Saigon, a fan stands up andturned sad as Lee Seungwoo, wearing jersey number 17, struck a left-leg shot that found the net early in the game.

Nguyen Hue walking street in the downtown Ho Chi Minh City were filled with throngs of football supporters. The match turned more tense and nervous as Vietnam and South Korea entered the second half of the game. Photo by Huu Cong

Vietnamese fans look nervous as South Korea scored the goal in the fearly minutes of the game.

In Saigon, a Vietnamese fan cant hold back her tears after South Korea scored the second goal at the game. Photo by Huu Khoa

And no words to describe this feeling right now as Vietnam lost 0-3 to South Korea.

Fans fill up Hanoi, Saigon streets as Vietnam plays first Asiad semifinal
 
 

