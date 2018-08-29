Vietnam fans in tears as Asiad dream run ends

|
Fans watch the game under the rain on Nguyen Hue Street in Saigon. Photo by Huu Khoa
|
|
Many football fans in Hue in central Vietnam screamed in joy as a wonderful free kick saw Tran Minh Vuong achieve the distinction of scoring in his very first Asian Games match. Photo by Vo Thanh
|
In Saigon, a fan stands up and turned sad as Lee Seungwoo, wearing jersey number 17, struck a left-leg shot that found the net early in the game.
|
Nguyen Hue walking street in the downtown Ho Chi Minh City were filled with throngs of football supporters. The match turned more tense and nervous as Vietnam and South Korea entered the second half of the game. Photo by Huu Cong
|
In Saigon, a Vietnamese fan can't hold back her tears after South Korea scored the second goal at the game. Photo by Huu Khoa
|
And no words to describe this feeling right now as Vietnam lost 1-3 to South Korea. The Asian Games is the world's second biggest multiple sports event, after the Olympics. This year’s edition, held in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia, has drawn 16,000 competitors and officials from 45 nations.