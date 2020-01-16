VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam eyes commercial 5G launch this year

By Minh Nga   January 16, 2020 | 07:58 am GMT+7
Vietnam eyes commercial 5G launch this year
A woman uses smartphone to pay the bill in a supermarket in Hanoi, 2019. Photo by Shutterstock/SunnyVMD.

Vietnam seeks to launch commercial 5G mobile services this year, the Ministry of Information and Communications has said.

"5G is significant infrastructure for the digital economy and digital society, and mastering 5G equipment is of strategic significance for the country," the ministry said in plans posted on its website for the information-communications industry this year.

Vietnam is one of the few countries in the world that can produce 5G devices.

In June Vingroup JSC, Vietnam’s largest listed firm by market value, signed partnerships with Japan's Fujitsu and the U.S.'s Qualcomm to make 5G smartphones in the country.

Telecom giant Viettel broadcast its first 5G signals from its network of 5G base transceiver stations (BTSs) in Ho Chi Minh City in September last year.

The 10 stations will be used by Viettel to assess its 5G capability before launching it commercially this year.

The military-owned company installed its first 5G BTS in Hanoi in early 2019 and made the first 5G phone call in May that year. It was the first firm in the country to receive permission to trial 5G services, followed by MobiFone.

5G is said to offer speeds 100 times faster than 4G and support new applications like remote medical procedures and autonomous driving.

The number of 5G subscriptions in Vietnam could hit 6.3 million by 2025 or 6 percent of total mobile subscriptions, technology conglomerate Cisco has forecast.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam 5G Vietnam 5G network Vietnam Internet Vietnam telecommunications
 
Read more
Two Chinese quarantined in Da Nang amid pneumonia fears

Two Chinese quarantined in Da Nang amid pneumonia fears

10 arrested as police bust multi-million dollar gambling ring

10 arrested as police bust multi-million dollar gambling ring

Hanoi investigates alleged school teens prostitution

Hanoi investigates alleged school teens prostitution

Three jailed for boy's death in Hanoi school bus

Three jailed for boy's death in Hanoi school bus

Gang arrested after stealing 14 tons of dogs for meat

Gang arrested after stealing 14 tons of dogs for meat

Survivors of deadly flood get new homes

Survivors of deadly flood get new homes

600 kg of frozen cats found on Vietnam bus

600 kg of frozen cats found on Vietnam bus

Policemen doused with petrol, set on fire in Hanoi clash: deputy minister

Policemen doused with petrol, set on fire in Hanoi clash: deputy minister

 
go to top