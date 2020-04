Vietnam enters day eight without new Covid-19 case

Medical workers take samples for Covid-19 tests from traders at Long Bien Market in Hanoi, April 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Of the national count of 268, 44 patients are under treatment and the remaining 224 have been discharged from hospitals, including one in HCMC on Thursday.

Among the active patients, 15 have tested negative once or twice.

Nearly 69,000 people are still quarantined in Vietnam, including 352 in hospitals, 18,000 in centralized camps, and the rest at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, with nearly 190,500 deaths reported so far.