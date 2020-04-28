Vietnam ends fourth consecutive day clear of new infections

Medical staff put swab samples collected for new coronavirus testing in a tube during a mass testing session at an industrial zone in HCMC's Thu Duc District, April 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

For now, the number of active Covid-19 patients in the country remains at 48, including eight relapse cases.

Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said earlier Tuesday that studies into the new coronavirus samples taken from the five relapsed patients revealed that the virus found in their bodies now are "inactive."

Long said the virus was cultivated but did not multiply.

"Theoretically, the chance that these patients can infect others is very low," Long said.

Of the active cases, eight have tested negative once and seven twice.

Addressing a government’s meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the nation’s system to fight and prevent the Covid-19 has to continue operating at full capacity.

"Now is not the time to relax," he said.

The PM has allowed localities to restore production and business, but several "non-essential" services like bars, karaoke parlors, massage parlors, beauty clinics and entertainment facilities are to remain closed until further notice.

In a directive issued last Saturday following social distancing relaxations, he also asked localities to stop all religious gatherings, sports events and crowded festivals in public places, as also other "unnecessary" events.

By last Friday’s morning, Vietnam had gone eight straight days without reporting any new infections. Then in the evening that day, there were two new cases confirmed, both are Vietnamese students returning from Japan, taking the nation’s count to 270.

Of the total cases, 222 have been discharged from hospitals.

The Covid-19 pandemic is now available in 210 countries and territories, and reported deaths have reached almost 212,300.