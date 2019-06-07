Vietnam elected non-permanent UN Security Council member for 2020-2021 term

The United Nations Security Council meets at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., March 12, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Mike Segar.

Vietnam secured 192 out of a total of 193 votes. A candidate must secure at least two-thirds of all votes for a non-permanent seat in the council.

Vietnam will replace Kuwait as a non-permanent member starting January 1, 2020.

The UNSC consists of 15 member nations, in which five are permanent. Among the ten non-permanent members, five would be elected from Africa and Asian states, one from Eastern Europe states, two from Latin America and two from Western Europe and other states.

Five non-permanent members are elected each year on a regional basis to serve two-year terms.

This year, Vietnam was the only candidate in the Asia-Pacific region.

Vietnam was a non-permanent member for the 2008-2009 term, and acted as the council’s president in July 2008 and October 2009.

The UNSC, one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, is charged with ensuring international peace and security, accepting new members to the United Nations and approving any changes to its charter.