Vietnam earns more Asiad medals from swimming, rowing

Nguyen Huy Hoang during the final of the men's 1,500 freestyle swimming competition of the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. Photo by VnExpress/Dong Huyen

Nguyen Huy Hoang took the silver in swimming after he finished the men's 1,500 meter freestyle in 15 minutes 1 second.

The gold went to China’s Sun Yang who reached the finish line after 14 minutes 58 seconds.

A newcomer at the game, Hoang, 18, brought home the first medal for Vietnam’s swimming at Asiad 2018 on Monday when earning a bronze for the men’s 800 meter freestyle.

As for rowing, Dinh Thi Hao, Tran Thi An, Le Thi Hien, Pham Thi Hue pocketed a silver after covering the women’s four competition at 7 minutes 14 second, losing the gold to the Chinese team at 7 minutes 5 seconds.

Vietnamese female rowers cross the finish line of the women's four competition at Asian Games 2018. Photo by VnExpress/ Xuan Binh

Female rowers brought pride to Vietnam when they snatched the very first Asiad gold medal for the nation on Tuesday, thanks to efforts of Luong Thi Thao, Ho Thi Ly, Ta Thanh Huyen, and Pham Thi Thao in the lightweight quadruple sculls competition.

Vietnam now has one gold, six silver and nine bronze medals in various sports.

About 18,000 athletes and officials are in Jakarta and co-host city Palembang for the Asian Games, a regional Olympics contest featuring 40 sports.

The Vietnamese delegation has 532 members, including 352 athletes.