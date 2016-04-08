VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam drives off Chinese fishing boats for violating waters

By Hoang Tao, Vuong Anh   April 8, 2016 | 03:08 pm GMT+7

Coast guard forces from Quang Binh province chased away six Chinese fishing boats that were operating illegally in Vietnam’s waters on April 7, about 19 nautical miles to the west of the common fishing zone.

vietnam-drives-off-chinese-fishing-boats-for-violating-waters

Coast guards in Quang Binh province issued warnings to Chinese fishing vessels operating illegally in Vietnam's waters. Photo: Duc Tri

Quang Binh's border defense force responded to information about a group of Chinese boats trespassing in Vietnam's territory by ordering two ships carrying 17 Vietnamese officers to stop the illegal fishing operation.

In the afternoon, Quang Binh authorities reported that all six Chinese boats and 28 crew members did not have any registered IDs. The coast guard made a record, issued warnings and released the six boats.

The boats are among hundreds of Chinese vessels that Vietnamese border defense forces have caught while overseeing the country's territorial waters.

Last week, they seized a Chinese oil tanker disguised as fishing boat in the Gulf of Tonkin near the northern port of Hai Phong. The local border defense force also said it had driven away 112 Chinese fishing boats and issued warnings to 22 others on just one recent patrol.

Tags: illegal fishing common fishing zone territory
Read more
People with disabilities use art to speak up about their rights

People with disabilities use art to speak up about their rights

Ho Chi Minh City declares Zika outbreak

Ho Chi Minh City declares Zika outbreak

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominates new cabinet

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominates new cabinet

Vietnamese legislators approve two deputy prime ministers and several ministers to step down

Vietnamese legislators approve two deputy prime ministers and several ministers to step down

Vietnam in talks with Timor Leste to validate free trade agreement

Vietnam in talks with Timor Leste to validate free trade agreement

Da Nang merges 200 hotlines to improve public access to information

Da Nang merges 200 hotlines to improve public access to information

Vietnam to relieve two deputy prime ministers, several ministers of duties

Vietnam to relieve two deputy prime ministers, several ministers of duties

More Vietnamese fishing boats seized in Thai waters

More Vietnamese fishing boats seized in Thai waters

 
go to top