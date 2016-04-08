vietnam-drives-off-chinese-fishing-boats-for-violating-waters

Coast guards in Quang Binh province issued warnings to Chinese fishing vessels operating illegally in Vietnam's waters. Photo: Duc Tri

Quang Binh's border defense force responded to information about a group of Chinese boats trespassing in Vietnam's territory by ordering two ships carrying 17 Vietnamese officers to stop the illegal fishing operation.

In the afternoon, Quang Binh authorities reported that all six Chinese boats and 28 crew members did not have any registered IDs. The coast guard made a record, issued warnings and released the six boats.

The boats are among hundreds of Chinese vessels that Vietnamese border defense forces have caught while overseeing the country's territorial waters.

Last week, they seized a Chinese oil tanker disguised as fishing boat in the Gulf of Tonkin near the northern port of Hai Phong. The local border defense force also said it had driven away 112 Chinese fishing boats and issued warnings to 22 others on just one recent patrol.