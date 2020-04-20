Vietnam discharges another seven Covid-19 patients

Doctors (left) receive flowers from a leader of the Ninh Binh General Hospital, April 20, 2020. Photo courtesy of the hospital.

Patients 164, 165, 180, 181, 182, 230 and 240 will be kept under medical monitoring at home for another 14 days.

Most of them are overseas students who were quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam at military-run quarantine facilities. Some of them have tested negative five times.

The hospital, located in the northern province’s Nho Quan District, had also discharged a Covid-19 patient Monday morning.

With the latest discharges, there are just two Covid-19 patients under treatment in Ninh Binh.

Vietnam has recorded a total of 268 coronavirus cases, the majority of whom have been discharged after treatment.

The country has also gone through four consecutive days without new Covid-19 infections.