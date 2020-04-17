VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam discharges another 21 Covid-19 patients

By Phan Anh   April 17, 2020 | 06:04 pm GMT+7
Vietnam discharges another 21 Covid-19 patients
A group of Covid-19 patients are discharged from Hanoi's National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, April 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

Hospitals in northern and southern Vietnam discharged 21 fully recovered Covid-19 patients Friday, bringing the national tally of active cases down to 70.

Most of the discharges, 17, were made by the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases on Hanoi; one from the Nho Quan District General Hospital in the northern province of Ninh Binh; and three from the Tra Vinh Tuberculosis and Lung Disease Hospital in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.

According to the Ministry of Health, the 17 patients discharged in Hanoi are Patients 108, 128, 133, 139, 169, 172, 173, 174, 183, 191, 213, 217, 219, 221, 223, 242 and 251.

Patients 105, 106 and 144 were discharged in Tra Vinh and "Patient 229" from Ninh Binh.

Of the discharged patients, 11 entered Vietnam from other countries, mostly students studying abroad; and 10 cases were the result of community transmission, of whom eight were people who visited, worked at, took care of or came into contact with someone at the Bach Mai Hospital, which became a major Covid-19 hotspot.

As of Friday, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases has cured 98 Covid-19 patients.

The road to treatment however was not without its difficulties, said Doctor Do Thi Phuong Mai, deputy head of the hospital's general infection department.

"At peak times, there were 22 patients who had lung damage out of 39 positive cases being treated at the department. Some of them had already tested negative, then positive again," she said.

Vietnam has confirmed 268 Covid-19 infections so far and discharged a total of 198 patients.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories with reported deaths surpassing 147,300.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam sees no new Covid-19 infections Sunday morning

Vietnam sees no new Covid-19 infections Sunday morning

Active Covid-19 cases down to 40 as five more recover in Hanoi

Active Covid-19 cases down to 40 as five more recover in Hanoi

PM extends shutdown of bars, karaoke parlors in Covid-19 fight

PM extends shutdown of bars, karaoke parlors in Covid-19 fight

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak epidemic pandemic discharge
 
Read more
500+ foreign specialists to be quarantined upon entering Vietnam for work

500+ foreign specialists to be quarantined upon entering Vietnam for work

Vietnam goes two days straight with no new Covid-19 case

Vietnam goes two days straight with no new Covid-19 case

Drought drives endangered douc langurs to the seashore

Drought drives endangered douc langurs to the seashore

Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases for 36 hours

Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases for 36 hours

Taiwan firm in HCMC improves Covid-19 safety measures after shutdown

Taiwan firm in HCMC improves Covid-19 safety measures after shutdown

Localities granted social distancing autonomy

Localities granted social distancing autonomy

Vietnam donates medical supplies to Japan, US

Vietnam donates medical supplies to Japan, US

Vietnam not source of Covid-19 outbreak on US aircraft carrier: officials

Vietnam not source of Covid-19 outbreak on US aircraft carrier: officials

 
go to top