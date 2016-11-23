Vietnam dials in changes to telephone area codes

Vietnam is planning to change its landline telephone area codes in 59 of its 63 provinces as part of a three-phase plan that is expected to come into effect in less than a year from now, said Minister of Communications Truong Minh Tuan in a recent announcement.

According to the plan, all area codes will start with a "2" and be either two or three digits long. Callers will be required to dial the new area code (plus the 7-digit number) to place a domestic call.

Minister Tuan said that people’s existing phone numbers will remain the same and there won’t be any changes to calls between fixed line numbers within the same province.

However, the changes will affect calls between different provinces and incoming calls from mobile phones and foreign countries to a fixed line number in Vietnam, Tuan said. In these cases, callers will be required to use the new area codes.

The plan is divided into three phases, with the first phase starting in February, 2017 in 13 provinces, and the later phases finishing in August the same year in another 46 provinces. Area codes in four provinces will remain the same.

Each phase will take three steps: announcements in the media, keeping both new and old phone numbers running in parallel for 30 days and maintaining notification of the changes for at least 30 days after the parallel dialing has ended. After that, all applicable calls must be made with the new area code.

Vietnam constructed its first repository of phone numbers in 2006 after eliminating a monopoly in the telecommunications sector, but the area codes and network codes of the previous networks have been left unchanged to avoid confusion.

The ministry hopes that the area code change will solve inconsistencies in Vietnam’s area code system without having a big impact on Vietnam’s telecom traffic and users.

“Some Vietnamese provinces have three-digit area codes while others have one or two-digit ones. It makes dialing numbers for long-distance calls difficult and confusing since it could be a 10 or 11-digit number. This system is also not consistent with international practices,” said the minister.

“Subjects that will be most affected by the changes will be agencies, the business sector and organizations, in addition to organizations and individuals that have associated their products with area codes, such as business cards or advertisements,” said the ministry.

Reports on Vietnam’s telecoms sector show that inter-provincial calls and mobile and international calls to fixed landlines in Vietnam only account for 1.6 percent of the country’s total telecom traffic.

The ministry said the changes will be the first step in a long-term plan to reduce the number of area codes from 63 to only 10. Under this plan, adjacent provinces and cities will be grouped into regions with one area code. This should make the telecom network easier to manage, while people living in provinces with same area code will enjoy lower call rates.

Provinces subject to area code changes in the first phase (February 7 to April 14, 2017).

No. Province Old Area Code New Area Code 1 Son La 22 212 2 Lai Chau 231 213 3 Lao Cai 20 214 4 Dien Bien 230 215 5 Yen Bai 29 216 6 Quang Binh 52 232 7 Quang Tri 53 233 8 Thua Thien - Hue 54 234 9 Quang Nam 510 235 10 Da Nang 511 236 11 Thanh Hoa 37 237 12 Nghe An 38 238 13 Ha Tinh 39 239

Provinces subject to area code changes in the second phase (April 15 to June 16, 2017).

No. Province Old Area Code New Area Code 1 Quang Ninh 33 203 2 Bac Giang 240 204 3 Lang Son 25 205 4 Cao Bang 26 206 5 Tuyen Quang 27 207 6 Thai Nguyen 280 208 7 Bac Can 281 209 8 Hai Duong 320 220 9 Hung Yen 321 221 10 Bac Ninh 241 222 11 Hai Phong 31 225 12 Ha Nam 351 226 13 Thai Binh 36 227 14 Nam Dinh 350 228 15 Ninh Binh 30 229 16 Ca Mau 780 290 17 Bac Lieu 781 291 18 Can Tho 710 292 19 Hau Giang 711 293 20 Tra Vinh 74 294 21 An Giang 76 296 22 Kien Giang 77 297 23 Soc Trang 79 299

Provinces subject to area code changes in the third phase ( June 17 to August 31, 2017).

No. Province Old Area Code New Area Code 1 Hanoi 4 24 2 Ho Chi Minh City 8 28 3 Dong Nai 61 251 4 Binh Thuan 62 252 5 Ba Ria - Vung Tau 64 254 6 Quang Ngai 55 255 7 Binh Dinh 56 256 8 Phu Yen 57 257 9 Khanh Hoa 58 258 10 Ninh Thuan 68 259 11 Kon Tum 60 260 12 Dak Nong 501 261 13 Dak Lak 500 262 14 Lam Dong 63 263 15 Gia Lai 59 269 16 Vinh Long 70 270 17 Binh Phuoc 651 271 18 Long An 72 272 19 Tien Giang 73 273 20 Binh Duong 650 274 21 Ben Tre 75 275 22 Tay Ninh 66 276 23 Dong Thap 67 277

Area codes for Vinh Phuc (211), Phu Tho (21), Hoa Binh (18) and Ha Giang (19) will remain the same.

