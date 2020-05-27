VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam destroys 4,000 pigs as African swine fever makes comeback

By Nguyen Quy   May 27, 2020 | 05:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnam destroys 4,000 pigs as African swine fever makes comeback
Pigs are seen at a farm outside Hanoi, June 28, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Vietnam has had to cull more than 4,000 pigs infected with African swine fever this year after the incurable disease returned.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said the disease has spread to 155 communes in Hanoi and 19 provinces, and the risk of it spreading on a large scale is very high.

The ministry blamed the recurrence on some small farmers buying breeding pigs of unknown origin, pig farms failing to ensure sanitation and lack of biosecurity measures.

Besides, some farmers did not inform veterinary officials when their pigs showed signs of infection, instead selling them for consumption. A shortage of veterinary staff has also been blamed for the failure to surveil and detect in time, the ministry said.

African swine fever was first detected in Vietnam in February 2019, and it spread to all 63 cities and provinces within seven months, forcing authorities to kill around six million pigs, or 20 percent of the country’s total number.

After adopting tough preventive measures, several provinces like Hoa Binh, Bac Kan, Lam Dong, Ha Giang, Hung Yen, Hai Duong, Thai Binh, and Nam Dinh announced the end of the disease.

This could be done if no pig death is reported for 30 days.

The African swine fever virus spreads through bodily secretions. Pigs can thus get infected by contact with infected sources, mainly other infected pigs, pork and other pig-derived products, but also other contaminated objects, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Vietnam has the world’s seventh largest number of pigs and is the sixth largest pork producer, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Pork makes up 70 percent of the average Vietnamese diet.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is discussing collaboration with its U.S. counterpart to develop a vaccine against the disease.

African swine fever has spread to some 50 countries and territories.

Related News:

African swine fever

Vietnam farmers in dire need of piglets to restock hog herds

Vietnam farmers in dire need of piglets to restock hog herds

Vietnam seeks US help to develop vaccine against African swine fever

Vietnam seeks US help to develop vaccine against African swine fever

African swine fever infected pigs dumped on river bank in central Vietnam

African swine fever infected pigs dumped on river bank in central Vietnam

See more

Tags:

African swine fever

pig farms

pig herd

pork supply

Vietnam

Hanoi

global disease

pork producer

 

Read more

Highway stretch collapses into Mekong river four days after cracking

Highway stretch collapses into Mekong river four days after cracking

Vietnam among world's cheapest mobile data markets: report

Vietnam among world's cheapest mobile data markets: report

26 people arrested in France and Belgium over truck deaths

26 people arrested in France and Belgium over truck deaths

Top province official in deep water over fatal hit-and-run

Top province official in deep water over fatal hit-and-run

Comatose British Covid-19 patient back on dialysis

Comatose British Covid-19 patient back on dialysis

Covid-19 patient with longest treatment period recovers

Covid-19 patient with longest treatment period recovers

Vietnam to resume e-visa issuance to 80 countries

Vietnam to resume e-visa issuance to 80 countries

Vietnam suspends officials implicated in Japanese firm's bribery allegations

Vietnam suspends officials implicated in Japanese firm's bribery allegations

 
go to top