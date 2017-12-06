VnExpress International
Vietnam deports dozens of Chinese nationals for running business on tourist visas

By Staff reporters   December 6, 2017 | 10:58 am GMT+7

They were caught running the online shopping site Taobao from a local hotel.

Police and border guards in the northern province of Quang Ninh have deported 52 Chinese nationals who entered the country with tourist visas but were later caught running an online shopping site.

Officers raided a hotel last week and found the group managing the online shopping site Taobao using dozens of computers and other devices. The group, including six women, also received undisclosed cash fines.

Tourist visas do not allow visitors to engage in commercial activities.

Chinese visitors account for the highest number foreign arrivals in Vietnam. Nearly 3.6 million Chinese have visited Vietnam so far this year, up 45 percent from a year ago and accounting for nearly a third of all foreign arrivals.

