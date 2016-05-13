VnExpress International
Vietnam demands Taiwan stop sovereignty violations in East Sea

By Toan Dao   May 13, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7
Vietnam Foreign Ministry's spokesman Le Hai Binh is seen at a news conference in Hanoi, Vietnam. NGUYEN HUY KHAM/ REUTERS

Vietnam resolutely requests that Taiwan end its actions that violate Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea and not repeat such violations, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Le Hai Binh said in a statement posted on the government portal on May 12.

Binh made the demand after a group of former senior government officials from Taiwan last week visited the Ba Binh Island in Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago, which is illegally occupied by Taiwan. In addition, Taiwan has also published a set of stamps featuring the Ba Binh and the other islands in Vietnam’s East Sea.

The Taiwanese actions have “seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, complicated the situation and gone against efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region. The Taiwanese side’s actions could not change the fact that Vietnam has indisputable sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagoes.,” the Vietnamese spokesman said.

Vietnam demands Taiwan respect its sovereignty, not repeat such actions and make practical contribution to maintain peace and stability in the East Sea.

Tags: Taiwan South China Sea le hai binh
 
