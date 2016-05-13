Vietnam demands Taiwan stop sovereignty violations in East Sea

Binh made the demand after a group of former senior government officials from Taiwan last week visited the Ba Binh Island in Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago, which is illegally occupied by Taiwan. In addition, Taiwan has also published a set of stamps featuring the Ba Binh and the other islands in Vietnam’s East Sea.

The Taiwanese actions have “seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, complicated the situation and gone against efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region. The Taiwanese side’s actions could not change the fact that Vietnam has indisputable sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagoes.,” the Vietnamese spokesman said.

Vietnam demands Taiwan respect its sovereignty, not repeat such actions and make practical contribution to maintain peace and stability in the East Sea.