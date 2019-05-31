Vietnam defense minister to promote cooperation at Shangri-La Dialogue

Minister Lich is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Asia's premier defense summit on June 2 aside from having bilateral meetings with defense ministers from other participating countries.

"Vietnam's participation reflects the nation’s active, proactive and high responsibility for international and regional issues," Le Thi Thu Hang, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has said.

"Vietnam wishes to promote friendly relations, cooperate and share experiences with countries in addressing common security challenges, thereby building trust as a foundation for promoting cooperation for peace and distribution. This is also the main and important goal of the Vietnamese delegation at the 18th dialogue," she told the press.

This year’s dialogue includes six plenary sessions to discuss the U.S.’s vision for Indo-Pacific security, Korean security, Asia’s evolving security order and its challenges, China and international security cooperation, preventing conflict in contested domains, ensuring a resilient and stable region.

The event also features six simultaneous special sessions covering maritime security, defense industrial development, and defense cooperation.

The summit, to be held at Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, will welcome officials from more than 50 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific.

Observers expect that the China - U.S.'s tensed relationship will take center stage, with the defense leaders of both countries scheduled to speak.

Patrick M Shanahan, Acting Secretary of Defense of the United States, will deliver a speech over Washington's Indo-Pacific strategies on June 1, one day before Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is scheduled to speak of China's position in the region, marking the first time a Chinese defense minister attends the dialogue in eight years.

The two biggest economies are locked in an escalating trade war and also at odds over several strategic issues, including the disputed South China Sea, which Vietnam calls the East Sea.

Since its launch in 2002, the Shangri-la dialogue has built confidence and fostered practical security cooperation, by facilitating communication and contact among the region’s most important defense and security policymakers.

Each year’s agenda is intentionally wide-ranging, reflecting the many defense and security challenges facing a large and diverse region.