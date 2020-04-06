Vietnam declares four more patients Covid-19 free

This brings the country's total of Covid-19 recoveries to 95 out of its 241 confirmed infections so far.

"Patient 154," a 23-year-old woman from the northern province of Quang Ninh, had flown in from the U.K. to Can Tho on March 22 and was confirmed Covid-19 positive on March 27. She was treated at the Can Tho Hospital before being discharged Monday. She will remain quarantined for the next 14 days at the Can Tho Military School.

Patients "117" and "118," both residents of Mekong Delta localities, had returned to Vietnam from Cambodia on March 19 and tested positive four days later. They were treated at the Tay Ninh General Hospital, and they will continue their post-recovery quarantine at the same facility for another 14 days

"Patient 117" is a 30-year-old man from Long An Province and "Patient 118" is a 23-year-old woman from An Giang Province.

"Patient 122" is a 24-year-old woman from north-central province of Ha Tinh Province who’d flown in from Bangkok to Da Nang on March 20 and confirmed positive on March 23. She was treated at the Da Nang General Hospital. She was discharged Monday and would continue to be quarantined at home and monitored for the next 14 days, local media reported.

All four patients have tested Covid-19 negative at least twice, the reports said.

Most of the active cases are people coming in from abroad, especially Europe and the U.S.; and people who’d come into close contact with them.

Thus far, the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed over 70,100 lives.