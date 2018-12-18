VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam debuts as UN international trade law commission member

By Khanh Lynh   December 18, 2018 | 05:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnam debuts as UN international trade law commission member
The United Nations General Assembly meets in New York on September 29, 2018. Photo by AFP/File

Vietnam has become a member of the United Nations’s Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) for the first time.

With 157 out of 193 votes at an election held during the 73rd session of the U.N. General Assembly that opened Monday in New York, Vietnam was elected to be a UNCITRAL member for the 2019-2025 tenure.

This is the first time UNCITRAL’s membership has been chosen by voting because there were more contestants than seats allocated to the Asia-Pacific and Western European regions.

Officials said success in the election shows Vietnam’s rising prestige and recognition of its efforts and contributions to the international community’s common tasks, including international trade.

UNCITRA, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1966, is the core legal body of the U.N., aiming to promote progressive harmonization and unification of international trade law.

Vietnam’s membership of UNCITRA marks a step forward in the country’s international integration process, especially in multilateral legal integration, after the election of Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thao as second vice chairman of the International Law Commission in 2016.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam UN trade law commission international trade law international community
 
Read more
Vietnam police bust smuggling ring at Chinese border

Vietnam police bust smuggling ring at Chinese border

Saigon police raid bar, find it is a drug den

Saigon police raid bar, find it is a drug den

Two Vietnamese arrested in Hong Kong on burglary suspicion

Two Vietnamese arrested in Hong Kong on burglary suspicion

Vietnamese quartet jailed in Singapore for $30,000 shoplifting spree

Vietnamese quartet jailed in Singapore for $30,000 shoplifting spree

Vietnam sets up $13 million tourism promotion fund

Vietnam sets up $13 million tourism promotion fund

LGBT teenagers, teachers discuss school stigma

LGBT teenagers, teachers discuss school stigma

Chinese vessels carrying 500 tons of undeclared offal detained

Chinese vessels carrying 500 tons of undeclared offal detained

 
go to top