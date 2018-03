Vietnamese customs officials said they had seized 155 iPhones at Noi Bai International Airport after the owner failed to produce receipts and other relevant documents.

Among the phones seized on Wednesday were 80 iPhone 7 Plus and 50 iPhone 7, all in red - Apple's new Special Edition.

Officials are conducting further investigations into the case.

Apple unveiled the red version of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus on March 21. Both products are expected to hit stores in Vietnam early next month.