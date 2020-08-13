Vietnam Covid-19 tally rises by 3

Medics take samples of residents in Quang Nam for Covid-19 testing on August 9, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh.

Patient 881, 40, the Saudi Arabian returnee, landed in Can Tho City in the Mekong Delta on August 9 and was quarantined. She tested positive two days later.

Patient 882 is a 51-year-old man from Go Vap District, Ho Chi Minh City, who currently lives in the central Quang Nam Province, next door to the disease epicenter, Da Nang.

On July 28 he visited his 86-year-old mother at a local general hospital where she was being treated for heart and kidney failure.

She later died of Covid-19, septic shock, acute respiratory failure, and multiple organ failure.

He also came into contact with a woman later diagnosed with Covid-19.

Through contact tracing he was tested and found to have the disease on Wednesday.

Patient 883 is an 83-year-old woman in Quang Nam. Her daughter has Covid-19, and she herself was at the Da Nang Hospital for treatment and returned home on July 9. She tested positive on Wednesday, but the ministry has not indicated her source of infection.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 count has risen to 883, with 409 people recovering 17 dying so far.

The deceased were aged between 33 and 86, and all had chronic comorbidities for years.

The global death toll has climbed to more than 751,400.