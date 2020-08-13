VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam Covid-19 tally rises by 3

By Le Nga   August 13, 2020 | 06:51 am GMT+7
Vietnam Covid-19 tally rises by 3
Medics take samples of residents in Quang Nam for Covid-19 testing on August 9, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh.

Two more local cases of Covid-19 and a third, a woman who arrived from Saudi Arabia, have taken the number of active cases to 457.

Patient 881, 40, the Saudi Arabian returnee, landed in Can Tho City in the Mekong Delta on August 9 and was quarantined. She tested positive two days later.

Patient 882 is a 51-year-old man from Go Vap District, Ho Chi Minh City, who currently lives in the central Quang Nam Province, next door to the disease epicenter, Da Nang.

On July 28 he visited his 86-year-old mother at a local general hospital where she was being treated for heart and kidney failure.

She later died of Covid-19, septic shock, acute respiratory failure, and multiple organ failure.

He also came into contact with a woman later diagnosed with Covid-19.

Through contact tracing he was tested and found to have the disease on Wednesday.

Patient 883 is an 83-year-old woman in Quang Nam. Her daughter has Covid-19, and she herself was at the Da Nang Hospital for treatment and returned home on July 9. She tested positive on Wednesday, but the ministry has not indicated her source of infection.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 count has risen to 883, with 409 people recovering 17 dying so far.

The deceased were aged between 33 and 86, and all had chronic comorbidities for years.

The global death toll has climbed to more than 751,400.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

3,000 Da Nang returnees to HCMC skip Covid-19 tests

3,000 Da Nang returnees to HCMC skip Covid-19 tests

Vietnam confirms 22 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Vietnam confirms 22 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

12 patients linked to Da Nang outbreak recover

12 patients linked to Da Nang outbreak recover

See more

Tags:

Vietnam Covid-19

Vietnam Covid-19 patients

Vietnam Covid-19 cases

Vietnam Covid-19 treatment

 

Read more

Vietnam’s main coconut growing area stressed by salinity

Vietnam’s main coconut growing area stressed by salinity

Quang Nam indefinitely suspends non-essential services

Quang Nam indefinitely suspends non-essential services

American woman offers plasma for Covid-19 research

American woman offers plasma for Covid-19 research

Vietnam Covid-19 death toll rises to 18

Vietnam Covid-19 death toll rises to 18

Motorbike taxi driver incarcerated for smuggling Chinese into Vietnam

Motorbike taxi driver incarcerated for smuggling Chinese into Vietnam

Vietnam reports 14 more Covid-19 cases

Vietnam reports 14 more Covid-19 cases

Two Vietnamese, one Serbian free of Covid-19

Two Vietnamese, one Serbian free of Covid-19

600 stranded in Da Nang bound for HCMC after testing negative

600 stranded in Da Nang bound for HCMC after testing negative

 
go to top