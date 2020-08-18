Vietnam Covid-19 death toll rises to 25

An ambulance carries people to quarantine zones in Da Nang, July 28, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

She died of pneumonia caused by Covid-19, acute myocardial infarction caused by septic shock, multi-organ failure caused by metastatic ovarian cancer, kidney stones and the removal of left kidney, the Ministry of Health said in a bulletin.

On June 11 she went to the Ho Chi Minh City Oncological Hospital for a cancer operation, stayed at the hospital until July 7 and did not come into contact with anyone except her daughter and hospital staff.

On July 8 she flew back to Da Nang and remained at home.

Two days later she became severely ill and was admitted to the Da Nang Hospital for emergency treatment. She stayed there until July 21 before returning home.

On July 23 she went to the hospital again to treat kidney-related problems. She was isolated after many people tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the hospital, tested on August 4 and was found to have contracted the disease.

Since July 25, when local transmissions reemerged in Vietnam, Da Nang has recorded 350 cases with 21 people dying so far.

Vietnam has recorded 983 Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Of them, 478 have recovered and 480 are under treatment.