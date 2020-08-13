Vietnam Covid-19 death toll rises to 18

A medic stands as he is disinfected in Da Nang, July 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

"Patient 485" died due to pneumonia caused by Covid-19, end-stage renal failure, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes, the Ministry of Health said.

A resident of Cam Le District in the current pandemic hotspot, Da Nang, she was at Da Nang Hospital for treatment for her kidney condition from July 15 to 31.

On July 31 she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and transferred to the Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases.

The next day she suffered respiratory failure and was sent back to Da Nang Hospital.

On August 4 she was taken to the medical center in Da Nang’s Hoa Vang District when she fell into a coma, had high fever and was put on a ventilator.

Her condition never improved, and she passed away.

The 17 people who had died earlier were aged between 33 and 86 and all had several comorbidities, renal failure being the most common.

Fourteen of them were from Da Nang, two from the neighboring province of Quang Nam and one from nearby Quang Tri.