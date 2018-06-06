VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam court rejects appeal by airport bomb plotters

By Reuters   June 6, 2018 | 02:36 pm GMT+7
Vietnam court rejects appeal by airport bomb plotters
Dang Hoang Thien, convicted leader of a plot to bomb Tan Son Nhat airport, is taken to court in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

It said the plotters failed to provide sufficient evidence of innocence.

A court in Vietnam upheld prison sentences against 15 people it said are guilty of plotting to bomb the country’s largest airport in Ho Chi Minh City last April on Tuesday.

Dang Hoang Thien, the leader of the group, was charged with “terrorism against the people’s administration” in December last year and given a 16-year prison sentence. His associates were given 18 months probation to 14 years in prison.

The group “planted fuel bombs in the car park and at the arrival hall at Tan Son Nhat International Airport” in April last year, the Ministry of Public Security said in January.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Higher Court upheld the sentences because Thien and others failed to provide sufficient evidence proving their innocence, local media reported.

It said the group had received money from the California-based Provisional Government of Vietnam, led by U.S. citizens Lisa Pham and Dao Minh Quan, to purchase weapons, make petrol bombs, carry out terrorism activities and incite riots and protests against the administration.

In January, Vietnam said it had listed the Provisional Government of Vietnam as a terrorist organization because it established groups inside the country to “execute acts of terrorism and sabotage, and assassinate officials.”

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam court appeal airport bomb plotters Ho Chi Minh City guilty airport
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top