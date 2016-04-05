Vietnam congratulates Myanmar’s new foreign minister

VnExpress International
By VietnamPlus   April 5, 2016 | 07:54 am GMT+7
Myanmar's new President Htin Kyaw welcomes National League for Democracy party leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a dinner reception following a swearing in ceremony in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ye Aung Thu

Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent a congratulatory message to his new Myanmar counterpart Aung San Suu Kyi over her assignment on April 4.

Minh said he believes Aung San Suu Kyi, as Myanmar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, will contribute to leading the country to prosperity.

He noted she will help Myanmar gain momentum in the diplomatic arena, thus elevating its position internationally.

The leader of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party has also been assigned as Minister of the President's Office.

