Vietnam confiscates 94 pistols smuggled from Czech

The pistols seized in Tan Son Nhat International Airport in July 2015. Photo by VnExpress/H.Q

Vietnam has decided to confiscate 94 smuggled pistols that it seized at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City in July last year, customs confirmed on Wednesday.

The decision was made after more than a year of investigation into the case.

Authorities could not track down the sender or ascertain the purpose of the pistols.

They have also denied rumors that the guns were bought by Singaporean police but mistakenly sent to Vietnam.

In July 2015, customs and police officers at Tan Son Nhat seized a cardboard box containing the 94 brand-new pistols and 472 empty magazines from a flight from Turkey.

The weapons, manufactured in the Czech Republic for military and law enforcement forces, were reportedly transited in Turkey before reaching the airport in southern Vietnam.

