Vietnam confirms three new Covid-19 infections

By Le Nga   June 24, 2020 | 06:52 pm GMT+7
A health official tests human samples for the novel coronavirus in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The Health Ministry announced Wednesday afternoon that three persons returning from Kuwait, a man and two women, have tested Covid-19 positive.

The new cases take Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally to 352 and the number active cases to 23, the rest having recovered.

"Patient 350" is a 36-year old man who landed in Ho Chi Minh City on June 16 on flight QH9092 from Kuwait, which transited in Qatar. 

The patient is being treated at the Ba Ria Hospital in the southern Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province.

"Patient 351 and 352" are women aged 46 and 30 who landed in Hanoi on June 18 on board Kuwait Airways flight KU1513.

They are being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh District.

Among the 23 active cases, three have tested negative at least once.

Vietnam has gone 69 nine days without community commission. There are 6,318 people under quarantine – 5,411 in quarantine facilities, 107 in hospitals and the rest at home.

The coronavirus has claimed 447,000 lives in more than 200 countries and territores.

