The new patients include three people returning from abroad and had been quarantined, two staff of the Truong Sinh Company, the food and logistic services provider to Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital that has been implicated as an outbreak hotspot, and a person who had come to the hospital for medical check.

Of the 218 Covid-19 patients confirmed in Vietnam until now, 63 have been discharged from hospitals.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 202 countries and territories, claiming over 42,000 lives.