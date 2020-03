A medical staff wearing protective clothes in the National Hospital For Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on March 24, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Six people in Hanoi, including one doctor, and one person in central Da Nang City have been confirmed to be the latest novel coronavirus patients in Vietnam.

Vietnam has confirmed 141 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom 17 have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Most of the active cases are those coming back from Europe and the U.S. and people in close contact with them.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 196 countries and territories, claiming 18,500 lives.