Vietnam confirms no new Covid-19 cases Thursday evening

By Le Nga    April 16, 2020 | 06:15 pm GMT+7
A doctor of the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases performs tests on samples taken from a suspected Covid-19 case. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

No new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Vietnam Thursday evening, keeping the national tally of active cases at 91.

The country has confirmed 268 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom 177 have been discharged after treatment.

Of the total, around 40 percent were cases of community transmission, while the rest were those coming into Vietnam from other countries.

The latest Covid-19 patient, confirmed Thursday morning, is a 16-year-old Hmong girl from the mountainous province of Ha Giang, which borders China.

"Patient 268" lives in a remote village in Dong Van District, northern Vietnam. She is the first Covid-19 case detected in the province.

Around 68,000 people are currently under quarantine in Vietnam, about 12,000 in quarantine zones and the rest at home.

The government Wednesday decided that the social distancing campaign will continue until April 22 in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and 10 other localities deemed to be at high risk of the Covid-19 virus spreading further.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, and reported deaths have crossed 135,500.

