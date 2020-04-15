VnExpress International
Vietnam confirms no new Covid-19 case Wednesday evening

By Le Nga   April 15, 2020 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
A medical officer takes samples for novel coronavirus tests in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The Health Ministry Wednesday evening reported no new Covid-19 infection, keeping the national tally at 267.

One new case had been confirmed in Hanoi Wednesday morning, a man from Ha Loi Village where 12 others have been infected with the virus. The village with over 11,000 people has been locked down since April 7.

Of the confirmed cases so far, 171 patients have been discharged from hospitals, while another 19 have tested negative at least once. Most of the active patients are in stable health.

There are three patients under intensive care. One of them, "Patient 91" – a 43 year-old male British pilot with Vietnam Airlines, showed positive signs Wednesday afternoon. He had no fever and was able to notice surroundings despite being sedated.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc Wednesday extended the social distancing period until April 22 for 12 localities including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang City, as they have high risks of contagion.

Residents in other localities still need to refrain from leaving their homes, wear masks and keep a safe distance from each other. Entertainment and tourist destinations in all localities must remain closed.

There are 68,000 people under quarantine in Vietnam – around 12,000 in hospitals and quarantine camps and the rest at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, claiming 127,600 lives.

