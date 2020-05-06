VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam confirms no new Covid-19 case Wednesday

By Staff reporters   May 6, 2020 | 07:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnam confirms no new Covid-19 case Wednesday
A medical staff tests human samples for the novel coronavirus in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

The Health Ministry confirmed no fresh Covid-19 case Wednesday evening, meaning Vietnam has remained clear of community transmissions for 20 consecutive days.

It also kept Vietnam's Covid-19 tally at 271 from Sunday evening onwards. Of these, 232 have recovered and 39 are still under treatment.

On Tuesday, Vietnam recorded one more relapse, with a 10-year-old boy in Ho Chi Minh City, "Patient 204," testing positive 25 days after being discharged. The boy marked the 10th relapse in the city and 15th nationwide.

Of the relapsed cases, two were discharged Tuesday.

After studying at least five virus samples taken from relapsed cases, health experts in Vietnam have confirmed that the virus is "inactive" and relapsed patients are unlikely to infect others.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 212 countries and territories, with almost 257,000 deaths reported so far.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam flies home 345 people from Russia

Vietnam flies home 345 people from Russia

Vietnam clear of Covid-19 community infections for 27 days

Vietnam clear of Covid-19 community infections for 27 days

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19
 
Read more
Israeli company uncovers cyberattack on Vietnam, neighbors by China-linked group​

Israeli company uncovers cyberattack on Vietnam, neighbors by China-linked group​

German firm circulates internal document with infamous nine-dash line

German firm circulates internal document with infamous nine-dash line

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Asian black bears freed after 20 years in captivity

Asian black bears freed after 20 years in captivity

Chinese man gets death for killing Vietnamese mother-in-law

Chinese man gets death for killing Vietnamese mother-in-law

Vietnam flies home 345 people from Russia

Vietnam flies home 345 people from Russia

Vietnam clear of Covid-19 community infections for 27 days

Vietnam clear of Covid-19 community infections for 27 days

Covid-19 patient returns from the dead in Hanoi

Covid-19 patient returns from the dead in Hanoi

 
go to top