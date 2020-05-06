Vietnam confirms no new Covid-19 case Wednesday

It also kept Vietnam's Covid-19 tally at 271 from Sunday evening onwards. Of these, 232 have recovered and 39 are still under treatment.

On Tuesday, Vietnam recorded one more relapse, with a 10-year-old boy in Ho Chi Minh City, "Patient 204," testing positive 25 days after being discharged. The boy marked the 10th relapse in the city and 15th nationwide.

Of the relapsed cases, two were discharged Tuesday.

After studying at least five virus samples taken from relapsed cases, health experts in Vietnam have confirmed that the virus is "inactive" and relapsed patients are unlikely to infect others.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 212 countries and territories, with almost 257,000 deaths reported so far.