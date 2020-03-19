Vietnam confirms nine new Covid-19 cases

A medical worker takes a nose swab sample from a man to test for novel coronavirus in Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport, March 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Of the nine, four are in Hanoi and five in Ho Chi Minh City.

"Patient 77" is a 25-year-old female in Nhan Chinh Ward, Hanoi's Thanh Xuan District. She's a Vietnamese student in the U.K. who returned to Hanoi's Noi Bai airport on March 17 on flight QR976.

Upon arrival, she was taken into quarantine and later tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Patient 78" is a 22-year-old male in Hanoi's Bac Tu Liem District. He's also a Vietnamese student in the U.K., who returned to Noi Bai on March 17 on flight EK394. He has been confirmed to be infected on March 19.

Both the patients are being quarantined in the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases. Their health are stable.

"Patient 79" is a 48-year-old female in Dong Hai District of the Mekong Delta's Bac Lieu Province. She's been living in the U.K. for the last two years.

She flew from London to Dubai on March 14 on flight EK4. Then she returned to Vietnam on flight EK392 which landed on March 15. At the point of arrival she had no display of symptoms, but was quarantined in Saigon's District 12.

On March 16, she had a fever and was sent to the Cu Chi field hospital, where it was revealed that her lungs were damaged. She was tested positive for the first time on March 17 and another time on March 18.

She's being quarantined and treated in the Cu Chi field hospital.

"Patient 80" is an 18-year-old male, also in Dong Hai District of Bac Lieu Province, and is the son of "Patient 79".

He's been living in the U.K for two years, before accompanying his mother to return to Vietnam on the same flight. He had shown no symptoms and tested positive on March 18. "Patient 80" is being quarantined and treated in the same hospital as his mother.

"Patient 81" is a 20-year-old male resident in Konplong District of the Central Highlands' Kon Tum Province. He flew from Paris to Vietnam on flight AF258 on March 14, before landing on March 15.

He displayed no symptom upon arrival and was quarantined in District 12. He tested positive on March 19.

"Patient 82" is a 16-year-old female in Saigon's District 5. She flew with her mother from London to Dubai on flight EK30 on March 14. She returned to Vietnam on March 15, and also displayed no symptom upon arrival. She tested positive on March 19, and is being quarantined and treated in District 12

"Patient 83" is a 50-year-old American woman in Saigon's Binh Thanh District. She was on flight TK612 from Turkey's Istanbul to Vietnam which landed on March 15.

Within 14 days before her arrival in Vietnam, she had visited Thailand's Phuket. Upon arrival, she was not coughing or experiencing a fever and shortness of breath. She was quarantined in District 12 before testing positive on March 19.

"Patient 84" is a 21-year-old male in Hanoi's Dong Da District. A Vietnamese student in the U.K, he returned to Noi Bai airport on flight VN54 on March 18. He tested positive on March 19 and is being quarantined in the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh. His health is stable.

"Patient 85" is a 20-year-old male in Hanoi's Ba Dinh District. Also a Vietnamese student in the U.K., he returned to Noi Bai on flight VN54 on March 18. He tested positive on March 19 and is being quarantined in the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh. His health is stable.

The country has recorded 69 conoravirus infections since March 6 after going 22 days without any new case. Sixteen had previously recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Fifteen cities and provinces in Vietnam have had Covid-19 patients, with northern provinces of Hai Duong and Bac Ninh recording their first cases.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 177 countries and territories, claiming over 9,300 lives.