Vietnam confirms new Covid-19 infection from abroad

Vietnamese wait to be repatriated home at an airport in Russia, May 12, 2020. Photo courtesy of Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Among the active cases, ten have tested negative at least once. Sunday morning also marked the start of the 38th straight day in a row that the nation has gone without community transmission of the disease.

"Patient 325" is a 34-year-old woman from the northern province of Ninh Binh. She returned from Russia on Vietnam Airlines flight VN0062, landing May 13 at Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh. She tested negative on arrival and positive on May 21. She's being treated at the Hospital of Tropical Diseases in the northern province of Hai Duong.

She had been infected with the novel coronavirus in Russia, but was announced recovered before she returned to Vietnam.

So far, 32 people on the VN0062 flight have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus, including 30 passengers and two crew members. They were all quarantined upon arrival.

The nation’s Covid-19 tally has gone up to 325 with 185 of them imported and the remaining caused by community transmission. The last community transmission case was recorded on April 16.

There has been no Covid-19 death in Vietnam to date.

The country’s most seriously ill case, "Patient 91," a 43-year-old British man, was temporarily taken off continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) Saturday. He remains in critical condition and on life support, depending almost entirely on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).

ECMO is a technique that pumps blood out of the body and to a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back.

CRRT is a technique that replaces the normal blood-filtering function of the kidneys, helping them heal and prevent further damage.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit 213 countries and territories, with more than 343,500 deaths reported.