Vietnam confirms new case of pregnant woman with Zika

Health workers around Southeast Asia are fighting mosquito breeding to prevent diseases such as malaria, dengue and Zika. Photo by Reuters

A pregnant woman has been tested positive to the Zika virus in the southern province of Dong Nai, health authorities said on Monday.

This is the first infection ever reported in the province, which is next to Ho Chi Minh City.

The 24-year-old patient in Bien Hoa Town is 29 weeks pregnant. Local health officials have sprayed for mosquitoes and killed larvae in her neighborhood.

Dong Nai is now on high alert, ready to take measures to monitor any new cases and control the spread of the mosquito-borne virus.

Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday confirmed four more Zika cases, bringing the total in the city to 94, including 12 pregnant women. Out of its 24 rural and urban districts, 19 have reported infections.

Vietnam has so far confirmed more than 100 Zika cases. Outside Ho Chi Minh City, the few other patients are in Dak Lak, Binh Duong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen and Long An.

Zika is transmitted to humans via the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, also the main carrier of dengue fever which has been long present in the country, particularly in the southern provinces.

Although the Zika virus is not usually life-threatening, it has been linked to increased rates of small head syndrome microcephaly in babies born to infected mothers.

Last month, Vietnam's health ministry reported a microcephaly case that is likely to be the country's first linked to the mosquito-borne virus.

Last week, the British government issued a warning for citizens planning to travel to Vietnam amid the Zika outbreak. Australia has also made a similar move.

