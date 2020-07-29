Vietnam confirms four new Covid-19 cases

A medical staff checks temperature of a man at a checkpoint in Quang Ngai Province, which has reported one Covid-19 infection. Photo by VnExpress/Linh Pham.

"Patient 447" is a 23 year-old man living in Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem District. He traveled to Da Nang City on July 12 and returned to Hanoi on July 15.

He started to cough and had a mild fever on July 23 and was admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on July 28, where he tested coronavirus positive the next day.

His workplace, Al Fresco’s pizza restaurant on 106 Tran Thai Tong Street in Cau Giay District, was locked down on Wednesday morning.

"Patient 448" is a 21-year old woman in Cu Kuin District, Dak Lak Province. She was an intern at the Da Nang Hospital from June 22 to July 17. She developed a fever on July 20 and taken to the Tay Nguyen General Hospital on July 27, where she tested coronavirus positive.

"Patient 449" is a 57-year-old American man who lives in Lien Chieu District, Da Nang City. On June 26, he developed a fever and cough, had body pain and trouble breathing. He was admitted to the Hoan My Da Nang Hospital.

From July 6-19 he was treated at the Da Nang Hospital. On July 20, he was transferred to the Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, and the very next day, to the City International Hospital.

Both hospitals and a hotel opposite the Cho Ray Hospital on District 11’s Nguyen Chi Thanh Street were locked down Wednesday.

"Patient 450" is a 46-year old woman who took care of "Patient 449." She had a running nose and felt her muscles weaken on July 26. The samples of both patients were tested the next day at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the results were positive for the novel coronavirus.

HCMC authorities have locked down a 100-meter alley in Ward 16, District 8, that was visited by "Patient 450" on July 23 and 28. About 50 households live in the alley.

Vietnam has recorded 34 community transmission cases since Saturday – 26 in Da Nang, three in Quang Nam Province, two in HCMC and one each in Hanoi, Quang Ngai Province and Dak Lak Province.

All 34 new patients are linked to Da Nang City.

The national Covid-19 tally now stands at 450, of which 81 cases are active. There has been no death to date.

Over 16,000 people are in quarantine nationwide at present - 13,000 in quarantine facilities, 375 at hospitals and the rest at home.