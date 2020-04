Medical staff use samples for testing new coronavirus in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Two people among them are related to Buddha Bar in HCMC, one has blood cancer and one in quarantine.

The new patients have raised the total infected cases on Friday alone to 10 patients.

With the 85 people discharged so far, Vietnam now has 152 Covid-19 active patients.

To date, the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 53,000 lives in 204 countries and territories.