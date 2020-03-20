Vietnam confirms four more Covid-19 cases

The 88th patient is a 25 year-old Vietnamese woman who is residing in Hanoi's Ha Dong District. She studied in the U.K. and returned to Vietnam on March 12. From March 12-16, she quarantined herself at home. On March 16, she had trouble breathing and chest pain and has informed to Hanoi Center for Disease Control. The center took her samples to test and quarantined her there.

After being tested positive with the virus, those who had close contact with the patient have been taken to the hospital for testing and were given a similar result. The patient is now quarantined at Hanoi's National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, and in stable condition.

The 89th patient is a 22 year-old Vietnamese woman living in Ho Chi Minh City. The patient traveled from New York to Japan and from Japan to Saigon's Tan Son Nhat International Airport on the flight NH831. The patient showed no symptoms at the airport and her samples was taken on Wednesday. The sample was later tested positive by the Pasteur Institute in Saigon. The patient is currently in quarantine at the city's Cu Chi Hospital.

The 90th patient is a 21 year-old Vietnamese woman living in Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City. She was in Barcelona, Spain for a month as an intern. On March 15, she traveled from Barcelona to Dubai on flight EK188 and then go to Tan Son Nhat airport on flight EK392. At the airport, she had slight fever and cough and was transferred to the city’s quarantine center to take sample. The samples were positive with Covid-19.

The 91st patient is a 43 year-old Vietnamese man, living in District 2, Ho Chi Minh City. He is a pilot of national carrier Vietnam Airlines. On February 8, he was a passenger from London to Vietnam on flight VN10. After that, he did not remember the traveling schedule.

On March 16, the patient was a pilot on flight VN272 Ho Chi Minh City - Hanoi and VN607 Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City on the same day.

From March 13-18, patient was in Ho Chi Minh City and went to a number of places to eat and drink. On March 17, the patient had a fever, cough, and in the afternoon of March 18, he came to the Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City and was admitted to the hospital with an X-ray showing right lung tissue damage. Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Tropical Diseases tested him positive for nCoV late at night on Wednesday. The sample at Pasteur Institute also had similar results on Friday. Currently the patient is receiving treatment at the hospital.

So far, 17 infected cases in Vietnam have been cured and discharged. The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 182 countries and territories, claiming over 10,000 lives.