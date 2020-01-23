Vietnam confirms first acute pneumonia cases from Wuhan virus

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son wears a protective suit before going into a quarantine room in Saigon's Cho Ray Hospital where two Chinese infected with acute pneumonia stay, January 23, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/D.H.

Li Ding, 66, and his son Li Zichao, 28, were infected from each other, said a representative of the Cho Ray Hospital. This is Vietnam’s first confirmed cases of individuals infected with the novel coronavirus (nCoV) ever since it spread from China’s Wuhan City last December.

Ding went to Hanoi from Wuhan on January 13, before going to Nha Trang in central Vietnam, said doctor Nguyen Ngoc Sang of the Department of Tropical Diseases. His son, who has lived in Long An Province neighboring HCMC for the past four months, went to visit him in Nha Trang. Both of them then traveled to Saigon and Long An, said Sang.

Ding got a fever on January 17, while Zichao got one on January 20. Both were admitted to the Cho Ray Hospital Wednesday night.

"This is a serious matter regarding the infection," said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

As both patients have traveled through different places in the country by plane, train, taxi, they could have contacted with many people and there's a chance they could have spread the disease, doctors said.

Their fevers have subsided after receiving treatment and they are now able to consume food and drinks.

In Hanoi, two Vietnamese have been quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases for being examined for the pneumonia. Their test results have not been available.

One of them, a 20-year-old Vietnamese student who was studying in Wuhan, returned to Hanoi about a week ago. The other is a 55-year-old merchant at a market near the Vietnam-China border.

A pneumonia outbreak, caused by a new strain of the coronavirus family that caused SARS and MERS, first surfaced in Wuhan City, China last December.

By January, the disease has spread to other countries and territories: Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States.

China's National Health Commission has confirmed 571 cases and 17 deaths as of Wednesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that an animal appears most likely to be the primary source of the virus. China says the virus could have come from a market in Wuhan where wildlife was traded illegally.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health has warned people to keep their distance from people with acute respiratory infections and wear a mask when talking to them. Equipment to monitor arriving passengers’ body temperature have been installed at airports in Hanoi, Saigon, Da Nang and Cam Ranh in central Vietnam.