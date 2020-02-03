Vietnam confirms 8th nCoV patient

A test kit contains biological samples suspected to be infected with the 2019-nCoV in Hanoi's National Hospital of Tropical Diseases. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The woman from northern Vinh Phuc Province shared a flight from Wuhan with seven other Vietnamese, three of whom had been confirmed to be infected with the nCoV, and are being quarantined and treated in the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi and the Thanh Hoa Province General Hospital.

The woman "had been in close proximity with those carrying high risks of infection," the Ministry of Health said Monday.

The woman has been quarantined in the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi's Dong Anh District and is in stable conditions. Biological samples have been sent to the National Institute of Hygiene And Epidemiology for further testing, the ministry said.

The woman and seven others were employed by Japan-based Nihon Plast Company Limited and sent for work training in Wuhan City, the epicenter of the epidemic, in Hubei Province two months ago. They returned to Vietnam on a Southern China Airlines flight (CZ8315) on January 17.

When they arrived at Noi Bai International Airport, they were picked up and taken to the company headquarters in Thien Ke Commune, Binh Son District, Vinh Phuc, about 18 km from the airport, for a meeting. The woman then returned home in her own car with another co-worker.

Vietnam confirmed the seventh case of the nCoV infection on Sunday, who was a 73-year-old Vietnamese American visitor who transited in Wuhan before coming to stay at a hotel in Saigon's District 3.

Other patients include two Chinese nationals and a hotel receptionist in Nha Trang who received them.