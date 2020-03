A medical official puts on a face mask in a field hospital in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The two remaining patients are in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Phu Tho, according to the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 75, in which 59 are active patients. The previous 16 patients have been discharged from hospitals.